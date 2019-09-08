Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
1951 - 2019
Mike Allen Obituary
Mike Allen

Clarksville - Mike Allen, age 68, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest with US Army Honors at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. His family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Mike entered into this life on March 2, 1951 in Tullahoma, Tennessee to the late Jack and June Allen. As a young man, Mike joined the US Army and following his service to country began his career with the US Civil Service as a Lab Administrator at the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. Because of his knowledge in the lab field, Mike was also tasked with the Accreditation duties and the lab program there at BACH stood out among others in the military health system in part due to Mike's competence and professionalism. He was also once named Employee of the Year at the Fort Campbell installation. Mike enjoyed his membership with the H.O.G. Chapter of Tuckessee and was a Methodist.

Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Linda Ausborn Allen; sons, Scott (Tammy) Allen and Eric (Kathy) Allen; and siblings, Kim (Brenda) Allen, Tina Maxwell, and Cindy (Billy) Reid. He was also the loving grandfather to Michael (Aubrey) Swenson, Maddie Rudacille, Hannah Rudacille, Kayla Allen, Shaun Allen, Jacob Allen, Joshua Allen, Elias Allen, Jack Allen, and Nicholas Allen (deceased). He will also be missed by his beloved canine companions, Buster and Lance.

Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Appleton's Harley Davidson and Bikers Who Care.

Memorials are preferred to be sent to or to the BWC. Condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019
