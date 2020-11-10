Mike Creamer
Clarksville - Charles Michael Creamer, age 57 of Clarksville passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church with Pastors Roger Powell and Paul Wrenn officiating.
Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery in Hopkinsville, KY.
The family will receive friends Friday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Mike entered this life on July 23, 1963 in Hopkinsville, KY to Bobby and Selma Nell Creamer. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church and a former member of Julian Baptist Church. He graduated from Austin Peay State University and was a computer specialist for the National General Insurance Company.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Selma.
In addition to his father, survivors include his loving wife, Margaret Creamer; brothers, David (Vicki) Creamer, and Phil (Krystal) Creamer.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
