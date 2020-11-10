1/1
Mike Creamer
Mike Creamer

Clarksville - Charles Michael Creamer, age 57 of Clarksville passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church with Pastors Roger Powell and Paul Wrenn officiating.

Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery in Hopkinsville, KY.

The family will receive friends Friday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.

Mike entered this life on July 23, 1963 in Hopkinsville, KY to Bobby and Selma Nell Creamer. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church and a former member of Julian Baptist Church. He graduated from Austin Peay State University and was a computer specialist for the National General Insurance Company.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Selma.

In addition to his father, survivors include his loving wife, Margaret Creamer; brothers, David (Vicki) Creamer, and Phil (Krystal) Creamer.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
