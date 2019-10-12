Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Madison Street United Methodist Church
Mildred Arlene Tesar


1934 - 2019
Mildred Arlene Tesar Obituary
Mildred Arlene Tesar

Murfreesboro - Mildred Arlene Tesar, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from natural causes after an extended illness.

Arlene was born on April 19, 1934, in Manhattan, KS to the late William Francis York and Mildred Ora Brown York. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Charles Tesar III.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Madison Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Harriet Bryan officiating.

Arlene is survived by her children, James (Sherron) Tesar, Debby (Michael) Ford, Linda Tesar, and Beth (Ed) Thomsen; two sisters, Jean Kingrey and Ginny Garten; eight grandchildren, Alex Tesar, Nathan (Jeanie) Tesar, Chris Ford, Stephanie (Tanner) Johnston, Brittany Thomsen, Brandon Thomsen, Leronder (Brian) Brumbach, and Juoaquai (Page) Alexander; thirteen great grandchildren, Zoe Tesar, Wesley Tesar, Grayson Morris, Wyatt Thomsen, Anna Alexander, Jaimie Alexander, TJ Alexander, Elliott Nelson, Brian Brumbach, Ryan Brumbach, JJ Alexander, King Alexander, Nevaeh Alexander; and one great great grandchild, Alexis Tittle. She also leaves behind her church family at Madison Street United Methodist Church in Clarksville, TN.

The family would like to give a special mention to the folks at St. Martin United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, TN.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
