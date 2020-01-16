|
Mildred Jo MacNeil
Clarksville - Mildred Jo MacNeil, age 68, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
Mildred was born September 10, 1951, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Robert Edward MacNeil and Dorothy Herma Morris MacNeil. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Puff MacNeil.
Mildred was a bindery clerk at Jostens and a member of First Presbyterian Church. She was sometimes known as "Polka Dot" and "Jo Bindery."
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, January 19, at 12:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Cal Hampton officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, and Sunday, January 19, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Mildred is survived by her companion of 28 years, Roger Davenport; one brother, Michael (Brenda) MacNeil of Clarksville; three sisters, Kathy (Harold) Lee of Dallas, TX, Toni (Johnny) Minter of Christiana, TN, and Gina (Michael) Lanning of Christiana, TN; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 213 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020