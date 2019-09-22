|
|
Mildred Vernell "Nell" Rye Allison
Guthrie - Mrs. Mildred Vernell "Nell" Rye Allison, age 85 of Guthrie, passed away on Wednesday evening, September 18th at the Hearthstone Place in Elkton of natural causes.
She was born June 18, 1934 in Clarksville, Tennessee the daughter of the late Ike and Minnie Underwood Rye.
She was a member of the Guthrie Baptist Church and the Todd County Homemakers. She started working as a bank teller at the age of 18 with several banks in Clarksville, Tennessee and continued that career until she retired at the age of 74. She loved her family and enjoyed gardening, watching her birds and girls' basketball.
She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband Edgar Seldon Allison II; four brothers Paul Edwards, Archie, Newell and Jackie Rye and three sisters Madeline Bowling, Mary L. Neal and Betty Sawyer. She is survived by her son Gary Neal Allison of Elkton; her daughter Elizabeth Allison Dwyer (Keith) of Guthrie; six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Visitation with the Allison family will be on Monday from 5:00 until 7:00 at the Cook-Webb Funeral Home. Funeral service is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday at 3:00 in the Chapel of the Cook-Webb Funeral Home with Rev. David Brown officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Guthrie.
