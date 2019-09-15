Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minor Rittenberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minor Ray "Coolie" Rittenberry


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minor Ray "Coolie" Rittenberry Obituary
Minor Ray "Coolie" Rittenberry

Clarksville - Minor Ray "Coolie" Rittenberry passed away September 12, 2019.

A celebration of his life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 and 12 noon until the hour of service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Ray was born August 31, 1937 in Montgomery County, TN son of the late, Minor Ray Rittenberry and Jewell Allen Gaither. He was a retired forklift driver from the Trane Company. Ray was an avid fisher, enjoyed playing pool, and was an active member at the Senior Citizens Center, as well as the Trane Bass Club.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jean Rittenberry; son, Marty Rittenberry; stepfather, J. B. Gaither, and sisters, Dorothy Jean Herndon, and Dena Hicks.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael (Tonya) Rittenberry, Laura Cole-Reeder and Angel (Joey) Baggett; grandchildren, Mandy (Daniel) Stilts, Leslie Ann (Bryce) Sims, Marty Wallace, Cameron Rittenberry, Shelly and Jasmine Baggett, three great-grandchildren, and sister, Helen Self.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Senior Citizens Center.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now