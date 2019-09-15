|
Minor Ray "Coolie" Rittenberry
Clarksville - Minor Ray "Coolie" Rittenberry passed away September 12, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 and 12 noon until the hour of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Ray was born August 31, 1937 in Montgomery County, TN son of the late, Minor Ray Rittenberry and Jewell Allen Gaither. He was a retired forklift driver from the Trane Company. Ray was an avid fisher, enjoyed playing pool, and was an active member at the Senior Citizens Center, as well as the Trane Bass Club.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jean Rittenberry; son, Marty Rittenberry; stepfather, J. B. Gaither, and sisters, Dorothy Jean Herndon, and Dena Hicks.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael (Tonya) Rittenberry, Laura Cole-Reeder and Angel (Joey) Baggett; grandchildren, Mandy (Daniel) Stilts, Leslie Ann (Bryce) Sims, Marty Wallace, Cameron Rittenberry, Shelly and Jasmine Baggett, three great-grandchildren, and sister, Helen Self.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Senior Citizens Center.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019