Misty Dawn Haley Mackens
Clarksville - Misty Dawn Haley Mackens, age 47 of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020.
A Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, September 4, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Misty entered this life on October 9, 1972, in Clarksville, TN to Roy Haley and LaDonna Weatherford Wallace. She was a member of Salem Community Church.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth D. Mackens; daughter, Sarabeth Mackens; step-father, Don Wallace; sister, Christy (Tony) Batts, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Clarksville Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com