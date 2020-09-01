1/1
Misty Dawn Haley Mackens
Misty Dawn Haley Mackens

Clarksville - Misty Dawn Haley Mackens, age 47 of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020.

A Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, September 4, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Misty entered this life on October 9, 1972, in Clarksville, TN to Roy Haley and LaDonna Weatherford Wallace. She was a member of Salem Community Church.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth D. Mackens; daughter, Sarabeth Mackens; step-father, Don Wallace; sister, Christy (Tony) Batts, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to Clarksville Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
