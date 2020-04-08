Services
Montie Elmer Blankenship Obituary
Montie Elmer Blankenship

Clarksville - Montie Elmer Blankenship, 86, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Ahava Healthcare of Clarksville. He was born in Russell County, KY on January 31, 1934, to the late Dora and Margie Blankenship. Mr. Blankenship was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters; Christie Mills (Michael) of Clarksville, TN and Camille Richey (Michael) of Overland Park, KS, son; Ricky Blankenship (Annie) of Dublin, OH, sisters; Lena Camp, Sylvia Stapp, Linda Stapp and Connie Blankenship all of Russell Springs, KY, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Louoma Blankenship and brother, Randall Blankenship. Memorial service will be conducted in Kentucky at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 335 Franklin St. Clarksville, TN 37040. Phone: 931-919-2600.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
