1/1
Msg Eugene Henderson U.s. Army Ret.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Msg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Msg Eugene Henderson, U.S. Army Ret.

Clarksville - Age 76 passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Funeral Celebration 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Community Chapel. Interment Kentucky Veterans Cemetery- West, with full military honors.

He was born January 9, 1944 in Clearwater, FL to Rush Henderson and Anna Lee McFarland. He is preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves to cherish his devoted and loving wife, Elsie Henderson; daughter, Shenye Henderson; son, Octavius Henderson all of Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Terria Boren- Henderson, Jetaya Henderson-Myree and Octavius Henderson; great grandchildren, Kennedi Hyde and Bryce Henderson; sisters, Ora Lee (Pete) Brooks, Irish Edwards, Lolena Longmire and Inez McFarland; brother, Larry Alexander, Tommy Lee McFarland, Jimmy McFarland and Daddyo McFarland and a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved