Msg Eugene Henderson, U.S. Army Ret.



Clarksville - Age 76 passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Funeral Celebration 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Community Chapel. Interment Kentucky Veterans Cemetery- West, with full military honors.



He was born January 9, 1944 in Clearwater, FL to Rush Henderson and Anna Lee McFarland. He is preceded in death by his parents.



He leaves to cherish his devoted and loving wife, Elsie Henderson; daughter, Shenye Henderson; son, Octavius Henderson all of Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Terria Boren- Henderson, Jetaya Henderson-Myree and Octavius Henderson; great grandchildren, Kennedi Hyde and Bryce Henderson; sisters, Ora Lee (Pete) Brooks, Irish Edwards, Lolena Longmire and Inez McFarland; brother, Larry Alexander, Tommy Lee McFarland, Jimmy McFarland and Daddyo McFarland and a host of family and friends.



Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store