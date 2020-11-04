1/1
Msg Gene Glascock (Ret) Army
MSG Gene Glascock, ARMY (Ret)

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Gene Edward Glascock, age 78 of Clarksville, will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:30 AM until the time of service. Gene passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1942 in Memphis, TX to Edwin and Magdlene Howell Glascock. Gene retired from the United States Army after over 20 years of service, including service in Vietnam. He was a member of the Queen City Masonic Lodge, a reserve deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, and an Airfield manager at Saber Airfield and Campbell Army Airfield for 30 years. Gene enjoyed fishing, watching old western movies, piloting his own plane, and cheering on the Titans and Braves. He loved spending time with his family, his two dogs Pixie and Cricket, and his two cats Flower and Koko. Gene will be missed by his loving family and friends.

In addition to his father, Gene has gone to join his blessed mother, beloved Labrador Retriever Summer, and horse Saleroso. He is survived by his wife of over 54 years, Paula Bernstel Glascock; son, Chance (Christy) Glascock; daughter, Amber Fackender; sister, Nita Ponsford; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cats Are Us or Queen City Lodge 761 c/o Building Fund, 1496 Golf Club Lane Clarksville, TN 37040 in Gene's memory.

Please visit Gene's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
