1/1
Msg Martin (Ret.) Ragland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Msg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MSG (Ret.) Martin Ragland

Clarksville - MSG (Ret.) Martin E. Ragland, age 87, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Revs. Larry King and Tim Ferrell officiating.

Martin entered this life on January 14, 1933 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late David and Ethel Ragland. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and a Retired Veteran of The United States Air Force, serving in both Vietnam and Korean Wars. Later, he also retired Civil Service.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Ragland.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Gilliam Matthews; sons, Victor (Sandy) Ragland, James A. Ragland; daughters, Donna (Scott) Oldham, and Diana (Daniel) Isbell; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sons by marriage, Steven (Diana) Matthews and Randall (Tammie) Matthews and three grandchildren by marriage.

McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, (931)- 647-3371. Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved