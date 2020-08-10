MSG (Ret.) Martin Ragland
Clarksville - MSG (Ret.) Martin E. Ragland, age 87, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Revs. Larry King and Tim Ferrell officiating.
Martin entered this life on January 14, 1933 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late David and Ethel Ragland. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and a Retired Veteran of The United States Air Force, serving in both Vietnam and Korean Wars. Later, he also retired Civil Service.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Ragland.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Gilliam Matthews; sons, Victor (Sandy) Ragland, James A. Ragland; daughters, Donna (Scott) Oldham, and Diana (Daniel) Isbell; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sons by marriage, Steven (Diana) Matthews and Randall (Tammie) Matthews and three grandchildren by marriage.
