MSG Robert Padia (Ret)
Clarksville - A Graveside service for MSG Robert Padia, ARMY (Ret), age 94 of Clarksville, will be Monday, August 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Robert passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at TN State Veteran's Home. He was born on June 7, 1925 in Whittier, CA to Edward and Bernice Padia. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and retired from the United States Army. He served in WWII and Vietnam. Robert was a "jack-of-all trades" who loved building and do-it-yourself projects. He had a loving heart, enjoyed studying his Bible, and had an affection for animals. In his final moments he was comforted by his son with these words: 2 Corinthians 4:16-18 "So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal."
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Jeralee Padia and five siblings. Robert is survived by his son, Jeffery (Kathrine) Padia; grandchild, Ella Padia; sister, Sophia Contreras; and niece, Denise (Jerry) Bush .
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019