|
|
MSG Robert Williams, Sr. U.S. Army (Ret)
Clarksville - Age 86 of Clarksville passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon with Masonic Rites at 11:30 a.m. Funeral service t follow at 12:00 at Greater Ebenezer AME Church. Interment with full military honors at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-West, Hopkinsville, KY.
He was born February 21, 1933 in Jefferson, GA to Martin Williams, Sr and Lucy Hale Duke.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories wife, Joyce R. Williams; daughters, Angela (Kevin) Talley, Duncan, SC and Sharon (Wardell) Robinson, Jackson, MS; sons, Robert L. (Elizabeth) Williams, Jr, Nashville, TN, Sander (Lasonya) Williams, Woodbridge, VA, D.T. Russell, White Plains, MD and Melvin (Latosha) Russell, Terry, MS; sisters, Carolyn (Donnie) Taylor, Douglas, GA and Shirley L. Taylor, Woodstock, GA; brother, Robert (Teresa) Williams, Marietta, GA and 12 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 12, 2019