MSG William Irvine, ARMY (Ret)
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for MSG William Andrew Irvine (RET), age 61 of Clarksville, will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 12:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home with full military honors. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. William passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1959, in Ogdensburg, NY to Oland and Ruby Wood Irvine. He served in the United States Army for over 26 years where he retired as a Master Sergeant.
He loved NASCAR and supporting his favorite racer, Dale Earnhardt. He enjoyed spending time in his garage, or as he called it, his man cave. William loved spending time with his family, riding his motorcycle, and overfeeding his childrens' fur babies; Kim the Dog, Praise, and Buster.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Iris; brother, Tony Irvine; and sister, Barbara Nolen. He is survived by his loving wife, Sophia Irvine; daughters, Crystal (Bryan) Tillman, Gabrielle Irvine, Sierra (Keyanna) Irvine and Desiree Boykins; son, Jermaine Boykins; brother, Robert (Frances) Irvine; sisters, Jaci (Randy) Vanderpool and Vicki Irvine; and 9 grandchildren.
