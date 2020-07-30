1/1
Msg William Irvine (Ret) Army
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Msg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MSG William Irvine, ARMY (Ret)

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for MSG William Andrew Irvine (RET), age 61 of Clarksville, will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 12:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home with full military honors. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. William passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1959, in Ogdensburg, NY to Oland and Ruby Wood Irvine. He served in the United States Army for over 26 years where he retired as a Master Sergeant.

He loved NASCAR and supporting his favorite racer, Dale Earnhardt. He enjoyed spending time in his garage, or as he called it, his man cave. William loved spending time with his family, riding his motorcycle, and overfeeding his childrens' fur babies; Kim the Dog, Praise, and Buster.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Iris; brother, Tony Irvine; and sister, Barbara Nolen. He is survived by his loving wife, Sophia Irvine; daughters, Crystal (Bryan) Tillman, Gabrielle Irvine, Sierra (Keyanna) Irvine and Desiree Boykins; son, Jermaine Boykins; brother, Robert (Frances) Irvine; sisters, Jaci (Randy) Vanderpool and Vicki Irvine; and 9 grandchildren.

Please visit William's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved