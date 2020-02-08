|
|
MSGT (Ret.) Donald Holder
Clarksville - Master Sergeant Donald C. Holder, US Air Force (Retired) age 93, passed away peacefully at his Clarksville, Tennessee home on February 8, 2020. He was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
MSGT Holder was born on April 5, 1926, in Madison County, Alabama to the late Velva V. and John Curtis Holder. He married his loving wife, Ruby Evelyn Honea Holder, of 74 years on November 17, 1945. After growing up on farms in Northern Alabama and Southern Tennessee, MSGT Holder joined the United States Air Force in 1951 and was stationed in various places including Texas, Ohio, Alaska, Florida, and New Mexico. In addition, he served our nation in Vietnam from 1966-1967.
Upon returning from Vietnam, MSGT Holder was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, DC where he proudly served the President by assisting with the care of Air Force One.
Following this assignment, MSGT Holder retired with full military honors and settled in Clarksville, TN where he began a second career at Trane Company and retired again in 1988. After this, he worked at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home where he remained until December 2015.
A member of Little West Fork Baptist Church since 1971, he was a member of the Deacon body, pulpit committee, and in 2018 became their first Deacon Emeritus.
In addition to being a brave and loyal airman and servant to his Lord, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and was beloved by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Evelyn Honea Holder; daughter, Donna (Charles) Miller; twin granddaughters, Caroline (Grant) Atkinson and Jill Miller.
He is also survived by his sister, Estelle (James) Lucia of Fayetteville, TN; sister-in-law, Sara Holder of Fayetteville, TN; sister-in-law, Linda (John) Mabry of Huntsville, AL; sister-in-law, Eva Pendergrass of Clarksville, TN; sister-in-law, Dean Honea of Fayetteville, TN; brother-in-law, Glen Honea of Madison, TN; and countless nieces and nephews.
In addition to his late parents, MSGT Holder was preceded in death by his brother, Clayton Holder of Fayetteville, TN and sister, Aileen Holder Johnson of Fayetteville, TN. He was also preceded in death by several other in-laws and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson with Dr. Kim Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., and again on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
If desired, memorials may be made to Little West Fork Baptist Church at 201 Britton Springs Road, Clarksville, TN 37042 in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020