Taylor Funeral Home
214 North Main Street
Dickson, TN 37055
(615) 446-2808
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
1931 - 2019
Dickson,TN - Funeral services will be conducted Monday, June 3, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Howard Wingo will officiate. Place of rest will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Erin, Tennessee. Visitation will be on Monday, June 3rd beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Those desiring, memorials are suggested to the Developmental Services of Dickson County or the Meals on Wheels program.

Ms. McMillan, age 87 of Dickson, TN formerly of Houston County, died suddenly May 30, 2019, at Tri-Star Horizon Medical Center.

She was born in Houston County August 16, 1931, daughter of the late Charles Merton and Elsie Kathryn Bell McMillan. She attended public schools at Tennessee Ridge Elementary School. In later years, Kathryn did contract work as a client of Developmental Services of Dickson County. She was a member and was a faithful attendee of Faith Baptist Church. She came from a large Houston County family and was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters, Laurence Merton (Mert) McMillan, Sr., Arthur Franklin (Frank) McMillan, Alexander Bruce (Bruce) McMillan, Mary Lou McMillan Rozon, and John Douglas (Jackie or Jack) McMillan.

Survivors include two brothers, Robert Maurice (Bob) McMillan and wife, Barbara of Dickson, TN, Sidney (Sid) McMillan of Stewart, TN, and her sister, Patsy Bell McMillan Whitehurst of Treasure Island, FL; her longtime, loving caregiver, Kay Lyell of Dickson, TN, several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Also, surviving are her extended family of staff and clients of the Developmental Services of Dickson County.

Services under the direction of the TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, Dickson,TN 615-446-2808 TaylorSince1909.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 2, 2019
