Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Graveside service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West
Hopkinsville, TN
Myrnal Lee "Lilly" Torres


Myrnal Lee "Lilly" Torres Obituary
Myrnal Lee "Lilly" Torres

Clarksville - Myrnal Lee "Lilly" Torres, age 45, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.

Myrnal was born December 27, 1973, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, to Alfredo Torres and Mirna Iris Guzman Torres. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sisters, Taina Marie Torres and Iliana Lee Torres.

A graveside service will be held Monday, May 6, at 1:00 PM, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville, Visitation will be Monday, May 6, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 4, 2019
