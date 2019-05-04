|
|
Myrnal Lee "Lilly" Torres
Clarksville - Myrnal Lee "Lilly" Torres, age 45, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.
Myrnal was born December 27, 1973, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, to Alfredo Torres and Mirna Iris Guzman Torres. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sisters, Taina Marie Torres and Iliana Lee Torres.
A graveside service will be held Monday, May 6, at 1:00 PM, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville, Visitation will be Monday, May 6, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 4, 2019