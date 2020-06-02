Myrtle Frommel
Clarksville - Myrtle Marie Frommel, age 81 of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at her residence.
A celebration of her life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at McReynolds Nave &Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Garrett Milliken officiating.
The Frommel family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service Saturday morning.
Myrtle entered this life on January 8, 1939 in Corry, PA, daughter to the late Ivan and Margaret Eastman. Myrtle retired from Electrolux and Charles Chips. She had a love for canning and gardening, but her true passion in life was caring for her grandbabies.
In addition to her parents, Myrtle was preceded in death by her sons, David Leroy Eastman, Jeffrey Lynn Gates; siblings, Lola Eastman Nichols, Mildred Mead, Kenneth Eastman, Inia Mulligan, Violet Ann Lee; and son in law, Eddie Hodges.
Survivors include her loving husband of 44 years, Bobby Dean Frommel; children, Pamela (Randy Cottrell) Hodges, Karen Gates, Gloria Jean Swan; sisters, Betty Capela, and Maryann Snapp. Myrtle also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jory Thomas, Coral (Brad Daniel) Thomas, Duane Swan, Tammy (Rory) Largent, Samantha (Tyler) Petrone, Forrest Laine Gates; thirteen great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds Nave & Larson, (931) 647-3371, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.