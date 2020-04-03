|
Namon "Daryle" Grenead
Clarksville - Namon "Daryle" Grenead, age 66, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his residence.
Daryle was born September 2, 1953, in Glasgow, KY, to Sally Billingsley Grenead and the late Namon Grenead. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve Grenead.
Mr. Grenead was a member of First Christian Church of Clarksville, where he was also a deacon and choir member. Daryle was an art teacher in the Christian County School System. He was a past president of the DAC (Downtown Artist Cooperative) and a member of TAEA (Tennessee Art Education Association)
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date, at First Christian Church of Clarksville.
In addition to his mother, Daryle is survived by his cherished partner, friend, companion, and husband, Bruce E. Hester; two brothers, Chris (Jodie) Grenead and Brian (Shauna) Grenead; two sisters, Deborah (Tony) Simmons and Donna (Eddie) Copas; two nephews, Ty Simmons and Tristan Grenead; and five nieces, Lauren Simmons, Lindsey Jackson, Tuesday Grenead, Dixie Grenead, and Harley Grenead.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Clarksville, 516 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; or First Christian Church of Dover, 235 Church Street, Dover, TN 37058.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020