Nancy Couch
Clarksville - Nancy Woodland Couch, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Jodi McBryant officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Monday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Nancy entered this life on June 28, 1951 in Cookeville, TN to the late Robert and Natalie Woodland. She was a member of Hilldale United Methodist Church and worked as an Administrative Assistant and Deputy Clerk III in General Sessions Criminal Court and Traffic Division for Montgomery County.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Couch.
Survivors include her daughter, Jacqueline Couch (Antonio Bueno) and grandchildren, Alexis Wimberly, and Penelope Bueno.
Pallbearers will be Dany Hunt, Bill Grabenstein, Ross Morford, Curtis Mitchell, Charles Anderson, Mike Riley, Allen Palmer, and David Morgan.
