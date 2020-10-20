Nancy Davidson
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Mary "Nancy" Smith Davidson, age 84 of Clarksville, will be Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Cumberland Bethel Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in Sango Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Nancy passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born on June 9, 1936 in Clarksville, TN to Walter and Etha Poole Smith. Nancy retired from Josten's after over 20 years of employment and was a member of Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. In her earlier years she enjoyed cooking and flower gardening. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and was a devoted wife, mother, and nana.
In addition to her parents, She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Davidson and siblings: Martha Elliott, Margaret Dowdy, Evangeline Mandeville, Flora Belle Legate, Mildred Davidson, and Ronald Smith. Nancy is survived by her son, Todd (Beth) Davidson; grandchildren, Casey and Micayla Davidson; and brother, W.L Smith, Jr.
