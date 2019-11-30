|
|
Nancy Jackson
Clarksville - Nancy Dean Jackson, 72, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, November 29, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Visitation will be Monday, December 2nd from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday, December 3rd from 12 p.m. until the hour of service. Burial will follow at First Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery.
Nancy entered into this life on February 13, 1947, in Clarksville to the late Everett Lee and Katie Glesson Shelby. She was a Baptist.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Jackson; brothers, Charles Shelby, Daniel Shelby and Bobby Shelby.
Survivors include her daughter, Deanna Losee; brother, Billy Shelby; grandchildren, Katie Smith and Dillon Losee; niece, Deborah Kay.
Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019