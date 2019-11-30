Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Jackson Obituary
Nancy Jackson

Clarksville - Nancy Dean Jackson, 72, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, November 29, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Visitation will be Monday, December 2nd from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday, December 3rd from 12 p.m. until the hour of service. Burial will follow at First Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery.

Nancy entered into this life on February 13, 1947, in Clarksville to the late Everett Lee and Katie Glesson Shelby. She was a Baptist.

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Jackson; brothers, Charles Shelby, Daniel Shelby and Bobby Shelby.

Survivors include her daughter, Deanna Losee; brother, Billy Shelby; grandchildren, Katie Smith and Dillon Losee; niece, Deborah Kay.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now