McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN 37040
Nancy Jo Cameron


Clarksville - Nancy Jo Cameron, age 80 of Clarksville passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Skyline Medical Center. No services are currently planned.

Nancy was born November 27, 1938 in Humphreys County, Tennessee, daughter of the late Oscar Dewey and Mary Laverne Tibbs Lewis. She was retired from Bell South Telephone Company and was a Baptist. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brothers, Wayne Lewis and Don Lewis.

Nancy is survived by her children, Brenda Williams, Debra Mathews and Betty Smith; foster son, Terry Gramstead; brother, Jerry (Janet) Lewis and a sister, Billie Smith.

Memorials may be made to the Tennessee Baptist Children's Home. Condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2019
