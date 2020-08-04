Nancy Joyce English Shumate
Clarksville - Nancy Joyce English Shumate, age 79 of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, August 2, 2020, at Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Nancy was born February 2, 1941, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Francis (Frank) Patrick English and Nancy Delma McCollom.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Susannah English Shumate (Brent Gass) of Gallatin, TN; sister, Margaret Patricia Lezon; Nieces and Nephews, Stanley English Lezon, Frank Patrick Lezon, Nancy Lezon Keener, William Barclay Lezon, Jonathan Lloyd Lezon, Jane Lezon Crocker, James Jeffery Lezon, and Ann Lezon Tuggle.
Nancy was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and retired as the Director of Language Arts and Foreign Language for the State of TN Department of Education. Nancy was a graduate of St. Mary's Catholic School, Clarksville High, Austin Peay State University, where she was the first female to receive the William McClure Drane Award, and Peabody College at Vanderbilt University. She was an educator for Montgomery County, Fort Campbell, Clarksville Academy, Austin Peay State University, Peabody College at Vanderbilt and worked for the TN Performing Arts Center.
Nancy taught the first integrated class at Clarksville High and was a Special Initiate and founding member of Sigma Kappa Chapter of Chi Omega Women's fraternity at Austin Peay. She was named a "Mover and Shaker" by the Nashville Entertainment Association and served as the President of the Advisory Board of the Tennessee Arts Academy.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 2 PM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 4-7 PM, and Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 12 Noon until the hour of service. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers will be Ryan Amos, Tim Crocker, Michael Gass, Scott Giles, Barclay Lezon, Michael Shabal. Honorary Pallbearers are Frank Lezon, Jeff Lezon, Jon Lezon, and Stan Lezon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Open Table Nashville, P.O. Box 110266, Nashville, TN 37222.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
