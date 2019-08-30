Services
STRAWTHER & WHITE FUNERAL HOME - GALLATIN
150 N BLAKEMORE AVE.
Gallatin, TN 37066
615-230-0810
For more information about
Nancy Kirkendoll
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Key Stewart United Methodist Church
Dorothy Jordan Blvd
Gallatin, TN
Gallatin - Nancy Louise Kirkendoll, of Gallatin, Tenn., a beloved mother and wife who was dedicated to children's care and development, died at home Aug. 26, 2019. She was 69.

She was the daughter of the late James Allen Hudson and Fannie Mae Odom of Rockland, Tenn. Married for 51 years, she and husband Thomas Kirkendoll raised two daughters, Shantell Marie Kirkendoll and Leigh Roach (Kirkendoll). The couple were devoted to their children's happiness.

Children in her classes responded to "Ms. Nancy's" support and compassion and their families appreciated her inspired approach to teaching. She had a legendary tenure at Kids Depot in Clarksville, Tenn., where she lived for 38 years.

She would return to her home county late in life to refresh the cherished friendships and connections that had long sustained her. She was a breast cancer survivor and advocate for women's health but would succumb to leukemia.

Her legacy endures as a wonderful cook, host, gardener and traveler. She leaves brothers, Willie Hudson and Herman Hudson, nieces and many friends to cherish her memory.

She is preceded in death by brothers, David Hudson and Charles Wade Hudson.

Her funeral arrangements are entrusted to Strawther & White Funeral Homes, Inc., 150 North Blakemore, Gallatin, Tenn., where visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. August 30.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 31st Key Stewart United Methodist Church, 166 Dorothy Jordan Ave., Gallatin, Tenn.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the hematology-oncology program at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center, give.vanderbilthealth, in her memory.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019
