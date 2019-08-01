Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Wojcik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Margaret Wojcik


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Margaret Wojcik Obituary
Nancy Margaret Wojcik

Clarksville - Nancy Margaret Wojcik, age 82, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her residence.

Nancy was born January 2, 1937, in Cleveland, OH, to the late Julius Nemeth and Mary Urban Nemeth. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 2, at 11:00 AM, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Visitation will be Thursday, August 1, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Thomas Wojcik; son David (Terrie) Wojcik of Texas; three daughters, Karen Webber of Wisconsin, Eileen Wojcik of Florida, and Audrey Johnson of Clarksville, TN; three grandchildren, Brandon, Melissa, and Blake; and one great granddaughter, Grace.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 1539-C Ashland City Road, Clarksville, TN 37040; or to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now