Naomi Sample
Woodlawn - A Celebration of Life service for Naomi Clark Sample will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. She was called home on August 26, 2019. Naomi was born on Jan. 21, 1925, daughter of W.E. & Virginia Farley Clark. Preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, and two daughters, Sondra Milkie & Glendale Waynick. She is survived by her son, Glenn Sample & other loving relatives. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home and again on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019