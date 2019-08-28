Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Sample
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Sample


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi Sample Obituary
Naomi Sample

Woodlawn - A Celebration of Life service for Naomi Clark Sample will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. She was called home on August 26, 2019. Naomi was born on Jan. 21, 1925, daughter of W.E. & Virginia Farley Clark. Preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, and two daughters, Sondra Milkie & Glendale Waynick. She is survived by her son, Glenn Sample & other loving relatives. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home and again on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now