Nathan Allen Lawrence
Palmyra - Nathan Allen Lawrence, age 35, of Palmyra, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his residence.
Nathan was born July 6, 1984 in Montgomery County to Donald Keith Lawrence and Diana Allen Lawrence.
In addition to his parents, Nathan is survived by his sister, Lena Detelj and grandmother, Margaret K. Burkhart.
A Celebration of life Service will be held Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 12:00 PM until the hour of service. Interment will be at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
