1/
Nathan Allen Lawrence
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nathan Allen Lawrence

Palmyra - Nathan Allen Lawrence, age 35, of Palmyra, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his residence.

Nathan was born July 6, 1984 in Montgomery County to Donald Keith Lawrence and Diana Allen Lawrence.

In addition to his parents, Nathan is survived by his sister, Lena Detelj and grandmother, Margaret K. Burkhart.

A Celebration of life Service will be held Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 12:00 PM until the hour of service. Interment will be at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved