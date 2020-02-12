|
Nathan K. Woodby
Clarksville - Age 58 of Clarksville passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Visitation Friday, February 14, 2020 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00p.m. Masonic Rites at 6:00p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Highland Memorial Gardens, Beesemer, AL.
He was born December 23, 1961 in New York City to Walter Woodby and Audrey Mahoney Woodby. His parents proceed him in death. Nathan was a of Warfield Lodge #44 and employed with International Development & Resources, INC.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories evoted wife, Valerie Woodby; daughter, Mechelle N. Woodby, Hampton, GA; grandson, Armias Samuel Woodby; brother, Walter Woodby, Jr, St. Lawndale, CA; god daughter, Chartrice Bedford, San Antonio, TX; mother-in-law, Gwendolyn Cunningham, Hempstead, NY; sisters-in-law, Rhonda J. Horn, Clarksville, TN, Kesha Cunningham, Hempstead, NY, Cassandra Cunningham, Bessemer, AL, Ellen Phillps, Ensley, AL and Ursula Roller, Atlanta, GA; brothers-in-law, Van Royce Cunningham, Alfonso Smoot and Milton Bouyer all of Bessemer, AL; aunts, Joyce Shine and Carolyn Cunningham; uncles, Richard Cunningham and Aaron Cunningham and a host cousins, family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020