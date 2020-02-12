Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Woodby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan Woodby


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathan Woodby Obituary
Nathan K. Woodby

Clarksville - Age 58 of Clarksville passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Visitation Friday, February 14, 2020 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00p.m. Masonic Rites at 6:00p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Highland Memorial Gardens, Beesemer, AL.

He was born December 23, 1961 in New York City to Walter Woodby and Audrey Mahoney Woodby. His parents proceed him in death. Nathan was a of Warfield Lodge #44 and employed with International Development & Resources, INC.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories evoted wife, Valerie Woodby; daughter, Mechelle N. Woodby, Hampton, GA; grandson, Armias Samuel Woodby; brother, Walter Woodby, Jr, St. Lawndale, CA; god daughter, Chartrice Bedford, San Antonio, TX; mother-in-law, Gwendolyn Cunningham, Hempstead, NY; sisters-in-law, Rhonda J. Horn, Clarksville, TN, Kesha Cunningham, Hempstead, NY, Cassandra Cunningham, Bessemer, AL, Ellen Phillps, Ensley, AL and Ursula Roller, Atlanta, GA; brothers-in-law, Van Royce Cunningham, Alfonso Smoot and Milton Bouyer all of Bessemer, AL; aunts, Joyce Shine and Carolyn Cunningham; uncles, Richard Cunningham and Aaron Cunningham and a host cousins, family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -