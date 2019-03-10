|
|
Nathaniel Dennis
Clarksville - Age 76 passed away March 6, 2019. He was born April 8, 1942 in Clarksville, to the parents, Roy E. Dennis & Syble Trice Dennis. He served his country enlisting in the Army and was honorably discharged. He is survived by wife Gracie A. Green Dennis, son, David L. Dennis, brother, Albert Dennis other relatives & friends. Visitation Monday, March 11, 2019, 5-7 at Hooker Funeral Home. Funeral Tuesday, March 12, 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Elizabeth Baptist Church. Interment Church Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019