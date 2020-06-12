Nelda Farnsworth
Nelda Farnsworth

Little Rock - Nelda Potts Farnsworth, age 80, formally of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away Thursday June 11, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June, 15 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Garrett Milliken officiating. Burial will follow in McDonald Cemetery.

The Farnsworth family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service Monday morning.

Nelda entered this life on December 3, 1939 in Tennessee Ridge, TN daughter to the late Roy Potts and Ara Bell Sorrells Potts.

In addition to her parents, Nelda was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Farnsworth, as well as her eight siblings; Charley Potts, Gertrude Parker, Glendora Adams, Majorie Bell, Elizabeth Lipscomb, Cora Sue McMillian, Orman Potts, and Peggy Chambers.

Survivors include her loving children; Karen Gregory (Kenneth) of Cabot, Akansas, and Charles Thomas Farnsworth (Jennifer) of Medina Ohio, as well as two grandchildren; Kelli Holzheimer (Ryan) and Kristin Dollar (Shannon), and six great grandchildren; Christopher Clark, Kaitlyn Phillips, Abby Clark, Kennedy Dollar, Taylor Clark, and Charlie Kay Dollar.

Serving as Pall Bearers will be Shannon Dollar, Thomas Lomax, Ryan Holzheimer, Casey Vincent, Christopher Clark and Miguel Calles.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN 37061
(931) 289-4277
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Kenneth Self
