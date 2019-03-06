Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Nell Coplen Wood Obituary
Nell Coplen Wood

Clarksville -

Nell Coplen Wood, age 86 of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Larry Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 and again on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Nell entered into this life on April 1, 1932 in Woodlawn, TN to the late Leslie and Ada Shelby Chester. She was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Henry Coplen, and brother, Nolen Chester.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis Wood; children, Gary (Kathy) Coplen, Sandra (Michael) Hensley, and Kimberly Coplen; siblings, Danny Chester, Frances Bowden, Margaret Nicholson, and Ruby Caldwell; grandchildren, Michelle Lee Coplen, Candice Butler, Christina Williams, Kayla Meador, and Lauren Moore; daughters by marriage, Denise Pearson, and Shanon Frank; grandchildren by marriage, Jill Moody, Dustin Pearson, Rebecca Frank, and Brandon Schultz, and nine great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be, Adam Meador, Randy Paulus, Darryl Nicholson, Michael Williams III, Michael Hensley, and Michael Majors.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019
