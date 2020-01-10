|
|
Nell Grasty
Indian Mound - Mrs. Nell Annette Grasty, age 92, of Indian Mound, TN, passed away, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Clarksville, TN. She was born June 3, 1927 in Stewart County, daughter of the late Charlie Lois and Hauttie Gillum Vaughan. Mrs. Grasty was a lifetime member of the Indian Mound United Methodist Church and a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was retired from the Stewart County Board of Education where she drove a school bus for many years. She was also a part time employee at Mann's Bi-Rite in Indian Mound, TN.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James B. Grasty, stillborn son, Wayne Grasty, brother, James Vaughan, sister, Earlene Hargis.
Mrs. Grasty is survived by her loving children, Marty Grasty (Lisa), Indian Mound, TN, Nelda Hayes (Delmer), Indian Mound, TN, Pansy Morgan (Donnie), Big Rock, TN, and Ginger Wallace (Reggie), Indian Mound, TN; grandchildren, Rayann Mounts, Regina Keatts, Keith Hayes, Kelly Bramlett, Jeff Robertson, Jeremy Robertson, Kristen Timmons, Jarrett Grasty, Jenny Roecker, and Lesley Milliken, 24 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Anglin Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Speight and Bro. Garrette Milliken officiating. Burial will be in the Seay Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 - 8:00 pm on Sunday, January 12 and from 9:00 am until the time of service on Monday. Pallbearers will be Jeff Robertson, Jeremy Robertson, Johnny Keatts, Jarrett Grasty, Brian Grasty, Philip Grasty, Justin Roecker, and Jonathan Timmons.
Memorials may be made to the Seay Cemetery, in the care of Eva Smith 134 Old School Rd. Indian Mound, TN 37079.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020