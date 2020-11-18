1/1
Nellie Mae Thorpe
Nellie Mae Thorpe

Clarksville - Nellie Mae Thorpe, age 74, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.

Nellie was born May 22, 1946, in Sedalia, KY, to the late Tommie and Mary Ellen Todd. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert "Billy" Todd.

Nellie retired from the Army Airforce Exchange after 30 years of service. She loved the Lord and attended Community Chapel Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, November 24, at 12:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Pastor Willie Freeman of Greater Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Thorpe leaves behind her devoted husband of 54 years, Richard "Maiso" Thorpe; son, Richard (Kelly) Thorpe; daughter, Michele (Courtney) Galloway; sister, Anna (Alfonzo) Perry; two brothers, Willie (Juanita) Todd and Kent (Cindy) Todd; three grandchildren, Brandon Green, Tara Glaspie, and Tiana Thorpe; four great grandchildren, Lennox Green, Isaiah Glaspie, Annalaya Thorpe, and Amari Hunter; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends to cherish her memory.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
