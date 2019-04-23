Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Concord Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for New Gold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

New Orleans Gold


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
New Orleans Gold Obituary
New Orleans Gold

Clarksville - Age 88 of Clarksville passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. Visitation April 23, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Homegoing Celebration 11:00 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Concord Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Concord Memorial Garden.

She was born October 25, 1930 in Trenton , KY to Jim Green and Mattie Lockett Green. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Daniel Gold, son, Donnie Garrard, daughter, Phillis Gold Ligon and her parents and all her siblings. She was a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories children, Glenda Gold Briggs- Caldwell, Michael Gold, Mitchell (Clara) Gold and Cathy Gold (Wayne) Briggs and 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now