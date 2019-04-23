|
New Orleans Gold
Clarksville - Age 88 of Clarksville passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. Visitation April 23, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Homegoing Celebration 11:00 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Concord Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Concord Memorial Garden.
She was born October 25, 1930 in Trenton , KY to Jim Green and Mattie Lockett Green. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Daniel Gold, son, Donnie Garrard, daughter, Phillis Gold Ligon and her parents and all her siblings. She was a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories children, Glenda Gold Briggs- Caldwell, Michael Gold, Mitchell (Clara) Gold and Cathy Gold (Wayne) Briggs and 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019