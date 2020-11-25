Newt Wallace
Cumberland City - William "Newt" Wallace, age 78 of Cumberland City, TN, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, TN.
A celebration of his life will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Buchannan officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service Friday afternoon.
Newt entered this life on January 27, 1942 in Houston County, TN, son to the late Hazel and Allean Wallace. Newt was a faithful member of Cumberland City Church of Christ, and retired from T.V.A where he worked as a teamster. Newt belonged to the Local Union #327.
In addition to his parents, Newt was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jean Wallace and son, Jeff Singleton.
Survivors include his loving sons, Andy Wallace (Cathryn) and John Singleton (Terri). Newt also leaves behind six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Colton Singleton, Jamie Singleton, Jesse Singleton, Lucas Scism, Brandon Harris, Teddy Wallace, Freddie Parchman.
Due to the Covid pandemic, face mask and social distancing will be required.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com
.