|
|
Nick Muiznieks
Clarksville - Nikolajs "Nick" Muiznieks, age 83, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his residence.
Nick was born September 28, 1936, in Latvia, to the late Nikolajs and Ida Muiznieks. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Muiznieks; and his three sisters, Helga Muiznieks, Astrida Muiznieks, and Hedy Harju.
Mr. Muiznieks was a US Army veteran. He was a West Point graduate, toured in Vietnam, where he earned a Silver Star, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Nick was a member of Barkers Mill Church of Christ, where he served as an elder. He previously served as an elder at Hilldale Church of Christ. His passion was evangelism. He loved working outdoors and on his farm.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, November 17, at 3:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Bro. Steve Kirby officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Nick is survived by three sons, Rob (Jenny) Muiznieks, David (Amy) Muiznieks, and Mark (Clair) Muiznieks; and nine grandchildren, Luke, Emma, Mitch, Ella, Mia, Drew, Matthew, Samuel, and Ava Muiznieks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Nick's honor, to World Christian Broadcasting, 605 Bradley Court, Franklin, TN 37067.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019