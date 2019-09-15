|
Nicole Diane Russell
Clarksville - Nicole Diane Russell, 34, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Thomas Midtown.
Nicole was born on November 28, 1984, in Ft. Campbell, KY.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Rev. Chad Rowland officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Nicole worked in the tech support field. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville and was a 2003 graduate of Rossview High School.
Nicole is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Diana and Carl Baugh and paternal grandfather, Larry Russell.
Nicole is survived by her mother, Piper Baugh (Jimmy) Bell of Clarksville, TN; father, Robert (Lynn) Russell of Carlisle, IN; paternal grandmother, Mandy Russell; two sons, Berandous McClure and Zayden Stone of Clarksville, TN; and two brothers, Brandon (BreAnna) Russell of Murfreesboro, TN and Seth Russell of Clarksville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Berandous and Zayden Memorial Fund, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019