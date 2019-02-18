Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Palmyra - Noel E. Mackens, age 70, of Palmyra, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Lindsey and Rev. Gary Riley officiating. Burial will follow at Baggett's Chapel Cemetery.

The Mackens family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. until the hour of service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Noel entered into this life on November 29, 1948 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Frank and Estell Underwood Mackens. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, and was a member of Discover Life Church. Noel worked for Trane Company for fifty-one years and enjoyed golfing.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Brad Mackens.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene Lynch; son, Crieg Mackens; siblings, Lucy Elrod, Robert Mackens, Margie Gaither, and Shirley Mackens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Discover Life Church, 1970 Memorial Drive, Clarksville, TN 37043.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2019
