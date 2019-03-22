|
Nona Louise York
Clarksville - Nona was born on April 10, 1934 and was called to heaven on March 9, 2019, preceded by her two loving husbands, Glen Knox and John W. York Jr. Welcomed to heaven by her loving parents Lee and Emma VonCannon. And her siblings Lewis, Phillip, Kenneth, Betty Lou, Luther Gene VonCannon, and Linda Nash. Finally reuniting with her child Pam Knox.
Nona held residence with her daughter Sandra Brace and son in law David for the last four years at 3723 Misty Way Clarksville, TN. She is survived by her loving children, Larry and Kimberly Knox, Sandra and David Brace, and Lisa and Chris Hunter. As well as her brothers and spouses, Jimmy and Judy VonCannon and Darrell and Edna VonCannon. Nona was a grandmother to 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Memorial Service will be held at Crossland Avenue Baptist Church on March 23, 2019 at 502 Crossland Avenue Clarksville TN 37040 at 3pm. Pastor Jonathan Hardison officiating.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019