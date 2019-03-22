Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Crossland Avenue Baptist Church
502 Crossland Avenue
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Nona York
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nona Louise York


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nona Louise York Obituary
Nona Louise York

Clarksville - Nona was born on April 10, 1934 and was called to heaven on March 9, 2019, preceded by her two loving husbands, Glen Knox and John W. York Jr. Welcomed to heaven by her loving parents Lee and Emma VonCannon. And her siblings Lewis, Phillip, Kenneth, Betty Lou, Luther Gene VonCannon, and Linda Nash. Finally reuniting with her child Pam Knox.

Nona held residence with her daughter Sandra Brace and son in law David for the last four years at 3723 Misty Way Clarksville, TN. She is survived by her loving children, Larry and Kimberly Knox, Sandra and David Brace, and Lisa and Chris Hunter. As well as her brothers and spouses, Jimmy and Judy VonCannon and Darrell and Edna VonCannon. Nona was a grandmother to 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Memorial Service will be held at Crossland Avenue Baptist Church on March 23, 2019 at 502 Crossland Avenue Clarksville TN 37040 at 3pm. Pastor Jonathan Hardison officiating.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.