Norman Suggs
1940 - 2020
Norman Suggs

Cumberland Furnace - Norman Hubert Suggs, age 80, of Cumberland Furnace, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Gum Springs Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.

Norman was born on February 16, 1940 in Dickson, TN to the late Hubert and Leesy Epps Suggs. He was a Baptist and retired from Trane after 42 years of dedicated employment.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Smith Suggs and eight siblings.

Survivors include his sons, Troy (Donna) Suggs, and Terry (Laurie) Suggs; grandchildren, James R. (Alicia) Ellis, and Christa (Gary) Blackburn; great-grandchildren, Haeden Blackburn, Claire Ellis, and Camille Ellis, and siblings, Ernie Suggs, Harold Suggs, Virginia Black, and Frances Johnson.

Condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Gum Springs Baptist Church
OCT
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Gum Springs Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
