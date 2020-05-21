|
Norman Weakley
Clarksville - Norman Gilford Weakley, age 87, of Clarksville passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Ramsey officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., and again from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Gum Springs Baptist Church.
Norman entered into this life on August 5, 1932 in Southside, TN to the late Norman and Elizabeth Josephine Black Weakley. He was a retired backhoe operator and a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son, Gilford Louis Weakley.
Survivors include his loving wife, Janice Smith Weakley; children, Robert Lester Weakley, Rebecca Ann Heflin, Rhonda Gail Hall (James), Kimberly Jo Simpson (Niki), Norman Randolph Weakley (Joyce); ten grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 21 to May 22, 2020