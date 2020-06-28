Ola Belle Brown
Clarksville - Ola Belle Brown, age 93, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
Ola was born May 20, 1927, in Cumberland Furnace, TN, to the late Walter Hilery Lisembee and Annie Belle Mayfield Lisembee. She was also preceded in death by her husband, JC Brown; one daughter, Carol Jean Brown; two brothers; and four sisters.
Mrs. Brown worked at Dickson-Sadler Drug Store and was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church.
A private service for the family will be held Tuesday, June 30, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Taprley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Mackens and Rev. Terry Brown officiating. A live stream of the service can be viewed by going to www.nealtarpleyparchman.com and clicking on Ola's tribute. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery. Public visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, from 9:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Monroe, Todd Goebel, Zachary Goebel, Brad Fields, Cheyenne Smith, and Chad Nangle. Honorary pallbearers will be the ladies of Ola's Bible study groups.
Ola is survived by five daughters, Sandra and Don Mackens, Pat and Robert Holt, Beverly and Jack Blackard, Cindy and Bill Fields, and Linda and Lee Alder; nine grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and Warren, Nancy, and Delilah.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, for large print Bibles, 50 Century Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37214; or the Antioch Cemetery Fund, 2575 Antioch Church Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Clarksville - Ola Belle Brown, age 93, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
Ola was born May 20, 1927, in Cumberland Furnace, TN, to the late Walter Hilery Lisembee and Annie Belle Mayfield Lisembee. She was also preceded in death by her husband, JC Brown; one daughter, Carol Jean Brown; two brothers; and four sisters.
Mrs. Brown worked at Dickson-Sadler Drug Store and was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church.
A private service for the family will be held Tuesday, June 30, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Taprley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Mackens and Rev. Terry Brown officiating. A live stream of the service can be viewed by going to www.nealtarpleyparchman.com and clicking on Ola's tribute. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery. Public visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, from 9:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Monroe, Todd Goebel, Zachary Goebel, Brad Fields, Cheyenne Smith, and Chad Nangle. Honorary pallbearers will be the ladies of Ola's Bible study groups.
Ola is survived by five daughters, Sandra and Don Mackens, Pat and Robert Holt, Beverly and Jack Blackard, Cindy and Bill Fields, and Linda and Lee Alder; nine grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and Warren, Nancy, and Delilah.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, for large print Bibles, 50 Century Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37214; or the Antioch Cemetery Fund, 2575 Antioch Church Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.