Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ora Blick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ora Carolyn Blick


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ora Carolyn Blick Obituary
Ora Carolyn Blick

Clarksville - Ora Carolyn Blick, 83, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Walking Horse Meadows.

Carolyn was born on April 18, 1935, in Stewart County, TN to the late Orman Wyatt and Neva Edwards Wyatt. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William David Blick; son, Tony Blick; four brothers, Reed Wyatt, Beryl Wyatt, Bruce Wyatt, and Edward Wyatt; sister, Pansy Brown; and grandson, Brock Blick.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Rev. Paul Edwards officiating. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Carolyn is survived by two sons, Mark (Jeri) Blick and Terry (Karen) Blick of Clarksville, TN; brother, Brady Wyatt of Dover, TN; sister, Nancy Barrow of Dover, TN; and two grandsons, Adam (Morgan) Blick and Johnathan (Amber) Blick.

Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Sherry Threatt for the care given to Ms. Blick.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Be Like Brock Foundation, 104 Chicksaw Drive, Clarksville, TN 37043.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now