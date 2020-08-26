Ora Lee Harrison
Clarksville - Ora Lee Harrison, age 89, of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at home. She was born on September 7, 1930, to the late Bud and Bessie (Patterson) Murray. Ora retired from Acme Boot Company and was the oldest member of Dotsonville Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Raymond Smith; husband, Paul Harrison, son, Terry Glen Smith, and a grandson, Chance Lee Smith. Ora is also preceded in death by a brother, John Murray, and two sisters, Betty Brodie and Dela Shelton.
Survivors include her children, Jerry Ann (Kenneth) Carmack and Billy (Elaine) Smith; grandchildren, Jeffery, Kimberly, Allen, Ashley, Billy Joe, and Elaina; eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and sisters, Marie Lambert and Judy Holt.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Dotsonville Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tim Ferrell officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Smith, Brandon Rives, Billy Joe Smith, Alan Smith, Christian Taylor, and Jordan Smith.
