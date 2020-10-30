Pat Smith Micholes
Clarksville - Pat Smith Micholes, age 86, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Tennessee State Veterans Home.
Pat was born July 7, 1934, in Stewart County, TN, to the late Samuel Nelson Thweatt and Lena Mai Elliott Thweatt. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Micholes, Jr.; and her brother, Doris Thweatt.
She was a member of Pardue Memorial Free Will Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, November 1, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. A private interment will be held at a later date, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville.
Pat is survived by two sons, David B. (Nita) Smith and Thomas B. (Theresa) Smith; three grandchildren, Houston (Jac) Smith, Grayson (Katlyn) Smith, and Catherine Smith; two great grandchildren, Hazel Smith and Joey Smith; and a soon-to-arrive great grandchild, Dawson Smith.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
. For anyone unable to attend the service, it may be viewed on our website by clicking on Pat's tribute.