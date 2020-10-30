1/1
Pat Smith Micholes
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pat Smith Micholes

Clarksville - Pat Smith Micholes, age 86, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Tennessee State Veterans Home.

Pat was born July 7, 1934, in Stewart County, TN, to the late Samuel Nelson Thweatt and Lena Mai Elliott Thweatt. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Micholes, Jr.; and her brother, Doris Thweatt.

She was a member of Pardue Memorial Free Will Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, November 1, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. A private interment will be held at a later date, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville.

Pat is survived by two sons, David B. (Nita) Smith and Thomas B. (Theresa) Smith; three grandchildren, Houston (Jac) Smith, Grayson (Katlyn) Smith, and Catherine Smith; two great grandchildren, Hazel Smith and Joey Smith; and a soon-to-arrive great grandchild, Dawson Smith.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com. For anyone unable to attend the service, it may be viewed on our website by clicking on Pat's tribute.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved