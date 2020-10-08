1/
Patricia A. Weaks
1949 - 2020
Patricia A. Weaks

Greenbrier - Mrs. Patricia Weaks, age 71, of Greenbrier, TN, formerly of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home, Franklin, KY. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Franklin, KY.

Patricia was born on April 10th, 1949 in Franklin, KY to the late Robert "Bob" Johnson, Sr. and Bessie Coker Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Weaks and a sister, Pamela Johnson Dillard.

She is survived by a 1 daughter, Jeanetta Horn (Jesse) of Greenbrier, TN; 3 grandchildren, Jessica Meador, Lyndsey Horn and Rachel Horn; 1 brother, Robert "Bud" Johnson, Jr. (Pamela) of Springfield, TN; 1 sister-in-law, Anne Osborne of Stewart, TN; 3 nieces and 1 nephew.

Patricia was a 1967 graduate of East Robertson High School in Cross Plains, TN and a graduate of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN with a Bachelor's Degree in education. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance formerly Premier Medical.

Online condolences may be made at www.gilbertfhonline.com and the complete obituary may be read on our Facebook page, Gilbert Funeral Home of Franklin, KY.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Booker-Gilbert Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Booker-Gilbert Funeral Home
