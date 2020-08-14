1/1
Patricia Ann Froelich
1952 - 2020
Patricia Ann Froelich

Clarksville -

Patricia Ann Froelich, age 67, of Clarksville, passed away August 14, 2020 at her residence.

Pat was born in Erin, TN, September 9, 1952 to the late James Bailey Allen and Mae Bell Bryant Allen. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband Gerald Froelich; brother Wayne Allen and sister Brenda Dreaden.

Pat was a member of Highland Chapel Baptist Church, and a retired Nurse.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Highland Chapel Baptist Church at 5 PM, with Pastor Blake Stiles officiating.

Pat is survived by son, Tony Madden; daughters, Stacie Rawls and Teri Evans; brother, Bill Allen and sister, Reba Street and 5 grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Highland Chapel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
