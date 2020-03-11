|
Patricia Ann Parks Sitter
Clarksville - Patricia Ann (Parks) Sitter, age 93, of Clarksville, TN, formerly of Cobden, IL, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Fieldstone Place in Clarksville, TN.
Patty was born on Sunday, January 30, 1927, the daughter of Meneva and
Randall Parks. She married Leon Sitter on July 7, 1946, and they were happily married for 73 years until his death on July 5, 2019.
Patty is survived by her children, Steven Scott (Betina) Sitter of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Melissa Ann (Mike) Mathews of Decatur, Illinois, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the First Presbyterian Church of Cobden. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. with Dan Whitfield officiating. Interment will follow at the Cobden Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Cobden.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020