Clarksville - Patricia G. Walker Jennings, age 77, passed away on October 16, 2020, at Tennova Hospital after a brief illness.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Kent Workman officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Patricia was born on February 18, 1943, in Detroit. Michigan to the late Isaac Graham and Mary Phillips Walker. Ms. Jennings graduated from Austin Peay State University with a bachelor's and a master's degree in Education. She retired as an elementary school teacher after working at St. Bethlehem Elementary and Burns Darden Elementary. She had resided in the Kirkwood community for 76 years and was a member of Kirkwood Baptist Church.
Survivors include her cousin-sister, Alice Workman, of Crofton, KY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kirkwood Baptist Church, C/O First Baptist Church, 499 Commerce Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
